MEXICO CITY Dec 12 Mexican industrial
production rose in October at its fastest pace in six months,
boosted by a pickup in construction and manufacturing that could
signal a strengthening recovery for Latin America's No. 2
economy.
Industrial activity rose 0.32 percent in October
compared with September, the national statistics agency said on
Friday, below expectations for a 0.70 percent rise in a Reuters
poll and above an upwardly revised 0.05 percent contraction in
September.
Analysts expect Mexico's economy to grow 2.19 percent in
2014 after growth disappointed in the third quarter, according
to the most recent central bank poll.
Factory output, a component of industrial output, rose 0.66
percent in October from the prior month. Mexico sends nearly 80
percent of its exports, which are mostly factory goods, to the
United States.
The component measuring construction, which contracted
sharply last year, rose 0.24 percent compared to September after
contracting the prior month.
Industrial output rose 2.1 percent in October
from a year earlier, compared with expectations in a Reuters
poll for a 2.68 percent increase, and September's downwardly
revised 2.9 percent annual growth rate.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)