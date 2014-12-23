(Adds details on economic activity, analyst's comment)
MEXICO CITY Dec 23 Mexican annual inflation
unexpectedly ticked higher in the first half of December as a
weaker peso threatens to push up consumer prices in Latin
America's second biggest economy.
Inflation in the 12 months through Dec. 15
accelerated to 4.19 percent from 4.17 percent in November, data
from Mexico's national statistics office showed on Tuesday. A
reading of 4.13 percent had been forecast.
Consumer prices were up by 0.41 percent compared with the
previous two-week period, the figures showed.
Core prices, which strip out some volatile food and energy
costs, were up 0.21 percent compared with the previous two-week
period, and by 3.26 percent on the year.
Separately, the statistics office said the economy expanded
by 0.59 percent month-on-month in October in seasonally adjusted
terms, the strongest monthly growth since April.
Figures for September were also revised slightly higher to
show adjusted economic growth of 0.03 percent, compared with the
month before. A decline of 0.07 percent had been reported
originally.
Bill Adams, an economist at PNC Financial Services Group,
said in a note to clients that Mexican growth is trending at
over 3 percent, mirroring a pickup in the United States, where
Mexico sends more than three quarters of its exports.
"The outlook looks good for Mexico in 2015: Mexican domestic
demand is improving and the U.S. economy is likewise on track
for real GDP growth of more than 3 percent as lower oil prices
boost consumer spending power across North America," he said.
Mexico's peso currency has recovered a bit after hitting its
weakest levels in nearly six years earlier this month, but it
has lost almost 12 percent against the U.S. dollar since the
start of September.
Mexico's central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent
with a one percentage point tolerance zone on each side, cut
interest rates to a record low of 3 percent in June to fuel
growth.
Minutes from a Dec. 5 meeting showed central bankers are
worried that a sustained weakening of the peso could stoke
inflation.
(Writing by Dave Graham Editing by W Simon and Peter Galloway)