MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexico's annual inflation
rate cooled in December but is still above the central bank's 4
percent ceiling, amid a deep slump in the peso that threatens to
fan consumer prices higher.
Inflation in the 12 months through December
eased to 4.08 percent, national statistics office data showed on
Thursday, just below the 4.11 percent expected in a Reuters poll
and down from 4.17 percent in November.
Mexico's annual inflation rate has begun to ease since
hitting a nine-month high in October, and the central bank has
said it expects inflation to approach its 3 percent target by
around the middle of this year.
Mexico's central bank left rates on hold at a record low of
3 percent in December, but said a slump in the peso could add to
inflation pressures.
Consumer prices rose 0.49 percent in December from November,
compared to expectations for a 0.5 percent rise.
Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy
costs, was up 0.23 percent, below the 0.28 percent
expected in the Reuters poll.
Mexico's peso has tumbled more than 13 percent since
the end of June, dragged down by plunging oil prices. The
central bank restarted a dollar auction program last month to
help cushion the peso's slide.
