(Recasts, adds finance minister comments)

MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Plunging oil prices and an expected shift in U.S. monetary policy pose risks for Mexico's economy this year, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.

The slump in oil prices to about $50 per barrel and bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year have hammered Mexico's peso, which has fallen by more than 13 percent since June, threatening to push consumer prices higher.

"In 2015, it's feasible that Mexico's economy will face a complicated international environment, with the fall in oil prices and the possibility of other shocks due to a change in U.S. monetary policy," Carstens said, according to a presentation published on the central bank's website.

Carstens also noted the Mexican central bank would pay particular attention to its monetary policy stance relative to that of the United States going forward.

In December, Mexico's central bank held interest rates at a record low of 3 percent but warned that a slump in the peso could add to inflation pressures.

Data on Thursday showed Mexico's annual inflation rate cooled in December to 4.08 percent but remained above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling.

Carstens reaffirmed his view that inflation will approach the central bank's 3 percent target by the middle of this year, as the effect of last year's tax hikes eases, and slack remains in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

Separately, at an event in Mexico City, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray promised to keep a tight rein on public spending and pledged to avoid imposing any new tax burdens.

"Whatever need there is for an adjustment due to a reduction in income will have to be accommodated by cutting public spending," he said. "There will not be an increase in the public deficit ... and of course there will be not be tax increases." (Reporting by Mexico Newsroom; Editing by Tom Brown)