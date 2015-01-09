(Adds consumer confidence data)
MEXICO CITY Jan 9 Mexican industrial production
rose in November at its slowest pace in two months, as a dip in
mining and utilities dragged on an expansion in the construction
and manufacturing sectors.
Industrial activity rose 0.23 percent in November
compared with October, Mexico's national statistics agency said
on Friday, below an upwardly revised 0.51 percent expansion in
October.
Factory output, a component of industrial output, rose 0.71
percent in November from the prior month. Mexico sends nearly 80
percent of its exports, which are mostly factory goods, to the
United States.
The component measuring construction rose 0.78 percent, its
fastest expansion since June.
But the utilities sector contracted by 1.1 percent, its
biggest drop since March 2013, while mining also shrank in
November on a monthly basis.
Industrial output rose 1.8 percent in November
from a year earlier, compared with October's upwardly revised
2.5 percent annual growth rate.
Analysts polled by the central bank expect growth to pick up
to about 3.5 percent this year, off of an estimated 2.19 percent
expansion in 2014.
A separate report on Friday showed consumer confidence when
adjusted for seasonal swings fell by 2.07 percent
to reach 93.0 in December, its biggest drop since July, as
shopper optimism over the future of the economy fell sharply.
In unadjusted terms, consumer confidence rose
4.3 percent last month to 93.6, its highest level since
September 2013.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Paul Simao)