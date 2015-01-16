(Adds historical comparison)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 16 Mexico's jobless rate fell
in December to a more than six-year low, raising hopes for
stronger consumer spending in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate
was 4.38 percent in December, the national statistics agency
said on Friday, its lowest since October 2008.
Analysts polled by the central bank see economic growth
picking up to about 3.5 percent this year after reaching an
estimated 2.19 percent last year.
December November December
2014 2014 2013
Jobless 4.38 4.56 4.92
rate (s/a)
Jobless 3.76 4.53 4.27
rate
s/a = seasonally adjusted
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Arce; Editing by James
Dalgleish)