MEXICO CITY Jan 19 A dollar auction program run
by Mexican authorities has helped stabilize the country's peso
but policymakers could go further and raise interest rates if
weakness in the currency fans inflation, Central Bank Governor
Agustin Carstens said in an interview published on Monday.
Mexico's currency commission, run by the finance ministry
and the central bank, restarted the dollar auction program last
month to support the peso after it had fallen sharply.
The peso went on to hit its weakest levels against the
dollar in nearly six years, but it has firmed a bit since.
The auction program, in which the bank offers $200 million
for sale when the peso drops 1.5 percent from its fix rate in
the previous session, has only been triggered once so far. But
Carstens said the signal sent by its announcement has helped the
peso.
"The measure taken by the foreign exchange commission has
been effective and there is no reason to change it," Carstens
said in a interview published in daily Excelsior on Monday.
Carstens said he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates this year, which could spur further weakness in
the Mexican peso. He suggested that policymakers would raise
interest rates if peso weakness fans inflation.
"If we see that this could happen, or if it is imminent, we
will act. But this is contingent on what the Fed does and the
phenomena that could affect convergence to the inflation
target," Carstens said.
Mexico's annual inflation rate cooled in December but it
was still above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling.
Policymakers expect a significant drop in the rate in January
and project inflation will cool to near the bank's 3 percent
target by midyear.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Peter Galloway)