MEXICO CITY Jan 22 Mexican annual inflation
slowed sharply to below the central bank's 4 percent ceiling in
the first half of January, even as a weaker peso threatened to
push up consumer prices in Latin America's second biggest
economy.
Inflation in the 12 months through mid-January
eased to 3.08 percent, data from Mexico's national statistics
office showed on Thursday. The figure was well below the 4.08
percent in the full month of December and the 3.45 percent
expected in a Reuters poll.
Mexico's central bank has said it expects inflation to
approach its 3 percent target by midyear, but has said a slump
in the peso could add to inflationary pressures.
Mexico's currency has recovered a bit after hitting its
weakest in nearly six years this month, but it has lost more
than 12 percent against the U.S. dollar since the start of
September.
Consumer prices fell 0.19 percent in early January, compared
with expectations of a 0.19 percent rise, as prices for tomatoes
eased and long-distance telephone calls dropped due to
telecommunications reform, according to the data.
Core prices, which strip out some volatile food and energy
costs, were down 0.09 percent in the half-month,
below expectations of a 0.18 percent rise.
