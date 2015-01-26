UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds table, forecast) MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican retail sales rose in November over the prior month but annual growth was less than expected amid a sluggish recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Retails sales rose 0.8 percent in November compared to October, the national statistics agency said on Monday, after dipping in the previous two months. In annual terms, sales rose 1.2 percent compared to November 2013, compared to forecasts of 3.8 percent in a Reuters poll. Retail Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013 sales (pct change) month/mont 0.8 -0.1 3.8 h year/year 1.2 5.6 1.9 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.