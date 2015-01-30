MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Interest rate moves are not needed right now, Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday evening, hours after policymakers announced they would hold borrowing costs at a record low of 3 percent.

"It is really not necessary to adjust interest rates at the moment," Carstens said, speaking at an event in Los Cabos, Mexico, according to a transcript released by lawmakers.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)