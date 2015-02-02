(Adds Carstens comment, context)
By Miguel Gutierrez
MEXICO CITY Feb 2 Mexican spending cuts should
not significantly hurt growth, central bank Governor Agustin
Carstens said on Monday, adding the peso's depreciation
should be limited by austerity measures and bank intervention if
the exchange rate stokes inflation.
"The impact (on growth) should not be too significant,"
Carstens told reporters in Mexico City after addressing
opposition lawmakers.
The central bank held interest rates at a record low on
Thursday as policymakers eyed the risk that a sharply weaker
peso could push consumer prices higher while also noting big
risks to growth.
After the policy decision was announced, Carstens said
interest rate moves were not needed for the time being.
On Friday, the government cut its 2015 budget by nearly 3
percent after a drop in global oil prices hurt public finances.
Mexico's peso has been under pressure in recent weeks and is
trading around its weakest levels since early 2009.
"I would have thought that with the measures the government
has taken and the disposition of the central bank to tighten our
monetary policy if necessary, if the exchange is a problem for
inflation, it should put a limit to the depreciation (of the
peso)," Carstens said.
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Cynthia Osterman)