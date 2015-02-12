MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Growth in Latin America's
No. 2 economy is gaining steam, and will be only marginally hit
by recently announced budget cuts, Mexican central bank governor
Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, adding the bank will revise
its growth forecast next week.
Last month, Mexico's government cut its 2015 budget by
nearly 3 percent after a drop in global oil prices hurt public
finances. The government uses oil revenues to fund about a third
of its budget.
Carstens gave no hint as to which way the bank would revise
its forecast for between 3 and 4 percent growth in 2015.
Mexico's economy is expected to have grown just above 2
percent last year and is seen growing around 3.3 percent this
year, according to a recent Banamex poll of analysts.
(Reporting By Michael O'Boyle)