(Adds Carstens on peso, inflation background)

MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Growth in Mexico, Latin America's No. 2 economy, is gaining steam and will be only marginally affected by recently announced budget cuts, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, adding the bank will revise its growth forecast next week.

Last month, Mexico's government cut its 2015 budget by nearly 3 percent after a drop in global oil prices hurt public finances. The government uses oil revenue to fund about one-third of its budget.

Carstens gave no hint as to which way the bank would revise its forecast of 3 percent to 4 percent growth in 2015.

Mexico's economy is expected to have grown just above 2 percent last year and is seen growing about 3.3 percent this year, according to a recent Banamex poll of analysts.

Carstens also said a slump in the peso, which has been hammered by sinking oil prices, has not yet had an impact on inflation expectations.

Data earlier this week showed that Mexico's annual inflation rate cooled sharply in January to nearly a four-year low, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will leave interest rates at record lows in the coming months to support a sluggish economy.

But earlier on Thursday, central bank minutes showed most of Mexico's central bankers are worried that deep peso losses could affect financial stability and a slump in oil production could weigh on growth. (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)