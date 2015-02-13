(Adds Carstens on peso, inflation background)
MEXICO CITY Feb 12 Growth in Mexico, Latin
America's No. 2 economy, is gaining steam and will be only
marginally affected by recently announced budget cuts, central
bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, adding the bank
will revise its growth forecast next week.
Last month, Mexico's government cut its 2015 budget by
nearly 3 percent after a drop in global oil prices hurt public
finances. The government uses oil revenue to fund about
one-third of its budget.
Carstens gave no hint as to which way the bank would revise
its forecast of 3 percent to 4 percent growth in 2015.
Mexico's economy is expected to have grown just above 2
percent last year and is seen growing about 3.3 percent this
year, according to a recent Banamex poll of analysts.
Carstens also said a slump in the peso, which has been
hammered by sinking oil prices, has not yet had an impact on
inflation expectations.
Data earlier this week showed that Mexico's annual inflation
rate cooled sharply in January to nearly a four-year low,
reinforcing expectations that the central bank will leave
interest rates at record lows in the coming months to support a
sluggish economy.
But earlier on Thursday, central bank minutes showed most of
Mexico's central bankers are worried that deep peso losses could
affect financial stability and a slump in oil production could
weigh on growth.
(Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)