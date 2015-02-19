MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexico's inflation rate could dip below 3 percent by the end of 2015 if the central bank's forecast is met, bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

"If the forecast we have right now is realized, we could be ending this year with inflation below 3 percent," Carstens said in an interview with Mexico's Radio Formula. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Miguel Angel Gutierrez)