MEXICO CITY Feb 19 Mexico's central bank will
remain very vigilant to the country's exchange rate and output
gap, bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday, adding
that any tightening of U.S. monetary policy could affect capital
flows to Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Carstens also said that the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes
from its Jan 27-28 policy-setting meeting, released on
Wednesday, had a more cautious tone.
"We're going to be very vigilant to what happens to the
exchange rate, and to the output gap," Carstens said on local
radio. The output gap refers to the difference between the
economy's current performance and its potential.
On Wednesday, Mexico's central bank revised down its growth
outlook for this year and next after a sharp drop in oil prices
spurred budget cuts and dampened the outlook for an opening of
the country's energy sector.
The oil price slump has weighed on the peso since late last
year, dragging it to a six-year low this month. The oil slump
has also forced the government to cut spending and curbed
expectations that Mexico will soon see a tide of investment from
its energy overhaul.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Nick Zieminski)