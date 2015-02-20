(Adds details on components, analyst comment)
MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Mexico's economy grew at a
faster pace in the fourth quarter but still below expectations,
as stronger manufacturing and a construction boom was crimped by
flagging oil output, government data showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent in the
latest quarter compared to 0.5 percent growth in the third
quarter, Mexico's national statistics agency said. A Reuters
poll had forecast 0.9 percent growth for the latest quarter.
Latin America's No. 2 economy, which has been hurt by weak
domestic demand, grew 2.1 percent for all of 2014, up from 1.4
percent in 2013.
Mexico's economy has been growing during the last two years
at its slowest pace since the 2009 recession, which has spurred
President Enrique Pena Nieto's government to pass a series of
pro-growth reforms.
Industrial output rose 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter
compared to the third, as exporters were supported by a weak
peso and rising U.S. demand for Mexican-made goods.
But the mining component that includes oil output by
state-run company Pemex fell 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, its
steepest drop in six years.
The sharp drop in global crude prices has forced the
government to cut infrastructure projects and other spending by
an amount equivalent to 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.
About one-third of government spending is funded by oil revenue.
Expectations that the opening of Mexico's energy sector
could lead to a tide of private sector investment have been
dampened by forecasts that oil prices will remain low for years.
"The decline in oil production will be a drag, but it is not
that important a part of the economy," said Marco Oviedo, an
analyst at Barclays. He added that the export sector, a bigger
part of the domestic economy, would benefit from the weak peso.
GDP on an annualized basis grew 2.6 percent in
the fourth quarter from the same period in 2013, in line with
forecasts and up from the 2.2 percent reported for the third
quarter.
A separate report from the statistics agency
showed the economy contracted in December by 0.3 percent from
November as industrial activity and services fell.
On Wednesday, Mexico's central bank cut its growth outlook
for this year to a range of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent.
A Reuters poll last week projected 2015 growth at 3 percent.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Paul Simao)