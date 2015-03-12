(Recasts with government calls for private sector spending)
By Luis Rojas
MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexico's government on
Thursday urged the private sector to take a bigger role in
billions of dollars worth of planned public works and the
opening of the country's energy sector, weeks after scaling back
its own planned spending due to slumping oil prices.
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said he expected low crude
prices to continue into next year, a development which has
already dealt a major blow to a country that has long relied on
oil revenues to fund around a third of the federal budget.
The government last year said it planned to raise 7.7
trillion pesos ($498.74 billion) in infrastructure investment
through 2018, but in late January cut its 2015 budget by nearly
3 percent and shelved a tainted $3.75 billion high-speed train
tender as part of its austerity measures.
Mexico, a major crude exporter, has suffered from a slowdown
in growth in the past two years and the recent drop in crude
prices has made a landmark opening of its oil and gas sector
finalized last year less attractive to private investors.
The oil slump has left Mexico more dependent on stoking
growth through the infrastructure spending plan, and Videgaray
said he is now analyzing how more private money could be drawn
in via potentially lucrative concessions and other mechanisms.
"We have a great opportunity, particularly in terms of the
national infrastructure program, for greater private sector
investment and to use mechanisms like public-private
partnerships," Videgaray told a conference. "This is
particularly evident in the energy sector," he added.
Last month, the central bank revised down its Mexican growth
outlook for 2015 and 2016 as the crude slide dampened hopes for
the energy reform, which had formed the centerpiece of the
government's plans to revive the economy.
The reform ended a 75-year-old monopoly enjoyed by state-run
oil company Pemex and aims to reverse a slide in crude
output, which has plummeted by about one-third since 2004.
Mexico's energy regulator said this month it would give oil
companies a bigger share of profits and more flexibility in
contracts in the historic opening after a host of companies said
the initial terms would deter them.
Executives at oil companies like Britain's BP and
U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp criticized the
initial terms as too stingy and uncompetitive compared to
investment opportunities elsewhere.
($1 = 15.4390 Mexican pesos)
