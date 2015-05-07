(Adds detail, background)
By Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexico's annual inflation
rate eased in April to just above the central bank's 3 percent
target partly due to lower electricity costs, even as a slumping
peso threatens to push consumer prices higher.
Inflation in the 12 months through April
reached 3.06 percent, below the 3.10 percent expected in a
Reuters poll, and the 3.14 percent annual rate in March. Price
drops for low octane gasoline and tourist packages also helped
cool the rate.
At the beginning of the year, Mexico's government lowered
electricity rates across the board and vowed not to raise
gasoline prices for the remainder of 2015, ahead of local
elections.
Like fuel, power rates in Mexico are set by the government,
although a sweeping energy reform finalized last year will
gradually expose both to market forces in the years to come.
Mexico's annual inflation rate had previously eased after
hitting a nine-month high in October, and the central bank has
said it expects inflation to end the year below 3 percent amid
slack domestic demand.
The Banco de Mexico held borrowing costs steady last week at
a record low of 3 percent, pointing to persistently sluggish
economic growth and noting that inflation pressures remained
muted following a deep slump in the peso.
The Mexican currency hit record lows earlier this year,
dragged down by plunging oil prices and concerns over the
prospect of higher U.S. interest rates, which could prompt
investors to dump riskier emerging market assets.
Central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that
while domestic growth and inflation do not suggest the need to
move interest rates, Mexico's central bank may have to act fast
if external conditions hit the peso and inflation expectations.
Consumer prices fell 0.26 percent in April from March,
compared to expectations for a 0.24 percent drop.
Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy
costs, rose 0.16 percent, just above expectations for a 0.15
percent rise.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper and David Alire Garcia; Editing
by Simon Gardner and Paul Simao)