(Adds Goldman forecast cut, details on government and output
figures)
By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY May 12 Mexican industrial output
unexpectedly stagnated in March compared with February,
dampening growth hopes and putting pressure on the government's
forecast for a third year running.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, output was flat in March
month-on-month, figures from the national statistics office
showed on Tuesday. That fell short of expectations from a
Reuters poll of economists for a 0.35 percent increase.
Compared with the same month a year earlier, industrial
production in March increased by 1.7 percent, below the survey
forecast for a rise of 1.85 percent.
The disappointing figures, which were dragged down by weak
performances by the mining sector and the oil industry, suggest
the government will have to cut its 2015 growth forecast after
first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data next week.
Economists polled by the central bank in April forecast the
economy would grow by almost 2.9 percent this year, a figure
which would be an improvement on 2014, when Latin America's
second-biggest economy expanded by just over 2 percent.
Given weaker-than-expected industrial output, Goldman Sachs
said in a note it had cut its 2015 Mexican GDP growth forecast
to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent.
The government has predicted growth of between 3.2 percent
and 4.2 percent, and Finance Minister Luis Videgaray has said he
will decide whether an adjustment is needed once first quarter
GDP figures have been released on May 21.
Hopes for stronger growth were high when President Enrique
Pena Nieto took office in December 2012 promising to reform the
economy, which has underperformed its Latin American peers.
Pena Nieto pledged to ramp up annual growth to five percent
or more, but instead it has slowed significantly. Videgaray had
to slash the growth forecast last year and in 2013.
A sharp decline in global crude prices has hurt Mexico's
economy, and dealt a blow to Pena Nieto's flagship economic
reform, the opening up of the oil and gas industry.
The government depends on revenues from state oil and gas
giant Pemex for about one third of the federal budget. But Pemex
output has hit multi-year lows and the company posted a loss of
more than $6 billion in the first quarter.
Growth in industrial output in February was revised up by
one-tenth of a percentage point to 0.3 percent month-on-month,
the data showed. That was preceded by month-on-month
contractions in January 2015 and December 2014.
(Writing by Dave Graham Editing by W Simon)