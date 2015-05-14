(Adds foreign exchange intervention reference)
MEXICO CITY May 14 Most of Mexico's central
bankers are eyeing sluggish economic growth, suggesting they
will hold interest rates steady in the coming months, but said
they could quickly raise rates if a steep slide in the peso hits
inflation expectations.
Central Bank board members voted 5-0 at their April 30
meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record
low of 3.0 percent, minutes showed on Thursday.
All members agreed it was inappropriate to raise interest
rates now, with the majority seeing more costs than benefits
from hiking before the U.S. Federal Reserve raises borrowing
costs.
Still, all members agreed they would quickly act with "all
available tools" if inflation expectations become unanchored -
for example, if the peso continues to slide.
Mexico's peso in March sank to a historic low against the
dollar, hammered by a slump in oil prices and fears that an
imminent U.S. rate hike may push investors to dump emerging
market assets.
A majority of board members said that they could not rule
out further international market volatility hammering the peso,
but added they have the intervention tools to ensure a well
functioning exchange market.
However, most central bankers agreed that strong
macroeconomic fundamentals are key for those tools to work,
highlighting the importance of fiscal consolidation.
Mexico's government cut its 2015 budget by nearly 3 percent
in January, after a drop in global oil prices hurt public
finances.
A majority of Banco de Mexico's board said economic
expansion had been sluggish but that the risks of slower growth
had not increased since the previous meeting.
Latin America's No. 2 economy is expected to grow around 2.9
percent this year after a 2.1 percent expansion last year, hit
by weak consumer demand.
Most policymakers said they expect inflation to remain
around their 3 percent target this year and close 2015 slightly
below that level.
Mexico's annual inflation rate eased in April to just above
the central bank's 3 percent target partly due to lower
electricity costs, even as a slumping peso threatens to push
consumer prices higher.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by
Matthew Lewis and W Simon)