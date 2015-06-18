(Adds comments on monetary policy, background)
MEXICO CITY, June 18 Most of Mexico's central
bankers think that economic growth remains sluggish and see no
signs a weak peso has fueled inflation, suggesting they could
hold interest rates steady in the coming months.
Central Bank board members voted 5 to 0 at their June 4
meeting to hold their benchmark rate at a record
low of 3.0 percent, minutes showed on Thursday.
Most policymakers said there was still slack in the economy
that would help contain price pressures, the minutes showed.
That backs analysts' expectations the bank is unlikely to raise
interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve does so.
But all policymakers said they faced a dilemma, given that
the economy was sluggish and inflation was low but that they may
need to raise interest rates due to expectations about the Fed
that could affect the peso and the local inflation outlook.
All members said they would move to adjust borrowing costs
if inflation expectations deteriorated sharply. Two members
voiced some arguments that could justify raising interest rates
ahead of the Fed.
However, most thought that, as long as inflation
expectations remained anchored, raising interest rates before
the Fed would have more costs than benefits, given the slow
inertia of the economy.
Most policymakers said inflation was tame and would remain
below 3 percent for the rest of the year despite a deep slump in
the peso since late last year amid bets that higher U.S. rates
will push investors to dump emerging market assets.
Data this month showed Mexico's annual inflation rate cooled
in May to a record low of 2.88 percent, below the central bank's
3 percent target, in a sign that there has been no widespread
consumer price pressures from the peso's losses.
Mexico's peso has bounced back some from a record low
this month. All policymakers said international volatility could
hit Mexican markets again.
Latin America's No. 2 economy grew at its slowest pace in
over a year in the first quarter, hit by flagging oil revenue
and weak U.S. growth.
Last year, economists expected Mexico could grow nearly 4
percent this year on bets that an opening of its energy sector
would boost growth. But a sharp drop in oil prices has dampened
hopes for a tide of investment.
Analysts now see the economy growing around 2.7 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)