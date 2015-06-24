(Recasts with annual rate, adds graphic and background)
MEXICO CITY, June 24 Mexico's annual inflation
rate in early June ticked up slightly faster than expected, but
it was still near a record low, giving policymakers room to hold
interest rates low until an expected move higher in U.S.
borrowing costs.
Inflation in the 12 months through mid-June
ticked up to 2.87 percent, data from the national statistics
institute showed on Wednesday, just up off a record low of 2.82
in the second-half of May and compared to expectations of 2.84
percent in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts.
Most of Mexico's central bankers think inflation will remain
below their 3 percent target for the rest of the year amid a
sluggish economy.
Despite tame inflation and anemic growth, Mexico is seen
raising interest rates when U.S. borrowing costs move higher.
Mexico is expected to lift its main rate of 3 percent by 25
basis points in October, according to a Banamex poll on Monday.
Consumer prices rose 0.13 in the first half of June
, driven by higher tomato prices. The poll projected
a rise of 0.12 percent.
The core price index, which strips out some
volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.13 percent in early
June compared with expectations of 0.10 percent.
The 12-month core inflation rate came in at
2.31 percent compared with an estimated 2.28 percent.
Mexico's peso has slumped since last year, hitting a fresh
record low in June, but the central bank says there is no sign
that currency weakness has fed into wider price pressures.
Separate data on Wednesday showed economic activity rose in
April compared with the prior month at it fastest
pace in nearly 2 years. But much of the growth was driven by a
surge in agricultural output, while industry dipped.
After last year projecting growth of nearly 4 percent in
2015, analysts have cut back expectations and now see Mexico's
economy growing just over 2.6 percent this year, according to
the Banamex poll.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)