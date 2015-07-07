BRIEF-New York Shipping Exchange says raised $9.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
(Updates with index data) MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexico's consumer confidence index rose to a seven-month high in June, pointing to strengthening consumer demand in Latin America's second economy. Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings , climbed 2.0 percent to 93.8 from an upwardly revised 92.0 in May, data from the national statistics institute showed on Tuesday. Mexico consumer confidence June 2015 May 2015 June 2014 Index, seasonally adjusted 93.8 92.0 90.2 Pct change vs prior month 2.0 0.6 -0.8 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
CHICAGO, March 23 Rebel creditors of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have said they intend to appeal a bankruptcy judge's decision to allow the world's largest private sector coal producer to exit Chapter 11 protection.