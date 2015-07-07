(Updates with index data) MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexico's consumer confidence index rose to a seven-month high in June, pointing to strengthening consumer demand in Latin America's second economy. Consumer confidence, when adjusted for seasonal swings , climbed 2.0 percent to 93.8 from an upwardly revised 92.0 in May, data from the national statistics institute showed on Tuesday. Mexico consumer confidence June 2015 May 2015 June 2014 Index, seasonally adjusted 93.8 92.0 90.2 Pct change vs prior month 2.0 0.6 -0.8 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)