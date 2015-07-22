(Adds historical comparisons, table) MEXICO CITY, July 22 Mexican retail sales rebounded in May after contracting the prior month, pointing to an uncertain path for consumer-driven growth in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Mexican retail sales rose 0.2 percent in May from April, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. Sales increased 4.1 percent in May compared to the same month a year earlier. Mexico's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year during the first quarter. Retail May 2015 April 2015 May 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont 0.2 -0.3 -0.4 h year/year 4.1 4.6 0.5 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)