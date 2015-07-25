MEXICO CITY, July 24 Emerging markets should
focus on structural reforms to shore up growth instead of
relying on government spending and low interest rates as the
U.S. Federal Reserve hikes borrowing costs, Mexican central bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday.
Analysts fear a hike in U.S. borrowing costs, expected in
September, will spur investment outflows and hammer their
currencies, which have already been hit by a slump in oil
prices.
In a presentation posted to the central bank's website,
Carstens said that authorities in these countries must focus on
bolstering growth by championing reforms that boost productivity
and private investment to confront the imminent risks.
"There is no margin for weak (economic) fundamentals," he
said, according to the presentation. "There is no space to boost
growth through expansive fiscal and monetary policies."
Mexico's central bank has kept borrowing costs at a record
low of 3 percent since the middle of last year, taking advantage
of record low inflation to boost sluggish growth despite a
tumbling peso.
But policymakers are expected to raise interest rates in
September alongside the Fed.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)