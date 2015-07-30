MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's central bank is
expected to hold borrowing costs steady on Thursday but signal
that it is ready to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve with an
interest rate hike to prop up a slumping peso.
All 24 analysts polled by Reuters expect Banco de Mexico to
hold its key rate at 3.0 percent on July 30, thanks
to tame inflation and despite a dramatic tumble in the peso to a
new record low this month.
But fears of further peso volatility and investor outflows
mean analysts are now forecasting a 25 basis point hike on Sept.
21 if the Fed hikes at its meeting earlier that month.
The Fed on Wednesday left the door open for a possible rate
hike in September, pointing to a strengthening U.S. economy and
job market.
"All the incentives are there to give a hawkish tone to the
message and prepare the market for a hike in September," said
Sergio Luna, an economist at Banamex in Mexico City. "This will
also help the exchange rate."
Mexico's peso has tumbled over 25 percent since July 2014,
but has not stoked widespread price pressures yet.
Annual inflation touched a new record low of 2.76 percent in
early July, and most of Mexico's central bankers think inflation
will remain below their 3 percent target for the rest of the
year because of sluggish growth.
Latin America's second-largest economy grew at its slowest
pace in over a year in the first quarter, undermined by flagging
oil revenue and weak U.S. growth.
Analysts polled by the central bank expect growth of just
2.6 percent this year, as low oil prices have dampened hopes for
a flood of foreign investment expected on the back of a landmark
opening of the oil and gas sector.
Last week, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said there
is no space for emerging market countries to support their
economies with expansive monetary policies, as rising yields on
safer U.S. assets pressure their currencies.
