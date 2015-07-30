(Adds analyst comment)
By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico substantially
bolstered its intervention program on Thursday in an effort to
defend the peso as the central bank warned that the currency
could slump further after a recent string of record lows.
The currency commission, run jointly by the finance ministry
and the central bank, said it would increase daily dollar
auctions just as the country's central bank, Banco de Mexico,
announced it had left its key interest rate at 3.0
percent, as expected.
The central bank said that the outlook for inflation, which
cooled to a record low of 2.76 percent in early July, had
improved in the short term, despite the peso's losses. But it
also noted that economic prospects had worsened.
The commission said it would raise daily dollar auctions to
$200 million from $52 million to support the peso, while also
lowering the threshold of peso losses that can trigger the sale
of an additional $200 million per day.
The peso tumbled to a record low of 16.4880 per dollar
before the announcement, but it reversed losses to end slightly
stronger from Wednesday at 16.2671. Analysts said the measures
were more aggressive than expected and that they could help the
peso stabilize.
Finance Minister Luis Videgaray told local radio that Mexico
would take further measures if necessary.
Mexico central bankers said peso losses had been driven by
uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates, adding that global volatility could worsen.
Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs in New York,
said the tone of the statement suggested that Mexico would raise
interest rates once the Fed moved.
But he said an increased tone of concern about the peso
suggested there is a chance that Mexico could raise borrowing
costs before the Fed if the peso falls past 17 per dollar.
Policymakers said they were ready to act "with total
flexibility and in the moment that conditions require" to keep
inflation around its objective of 3 percent, in a change from
prior language.
Dirk Willer, a strategist at CitiFX, said the central bank
could even hike interest rates before its next scheduled meeting
in September if a drop in the peso starts to hit inflation
expectations.
"They hope they don't have to go there, but they at least
put the warning out to the market," he said.
Still, he expected authorities could further increase dollar
sales before resorting to a hike outside its published calendar.
Mexico's central bank is watching the Fed closely. In a poll
by Reuters last week, analysts forecast a 25 basis point hike in
Mexico on Sept. 21 if the Fed hikes rates that month.
The peso has tumbled over 25 percent since July 2014, but
has not stoked widespread price pressures yet.
The central bank forecast that inflation will remain below
its 3 percent target for the rest of the year because of
sluggish growth while noting there was no sign that currency
weakness had spurred widespread inflation pressure.
Nonetheless, policymakers said there were significant risks
for a faster pace of price gains, such as a contamination of
inflation expectations from the weak peso.
