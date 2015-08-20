(Adds details on cut to official growth forecast)
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY Aug 20 Mexico trimmed its 2015
growth forecast on Thursday as it grapples with falling oil
output and patchy export demand from the United States, though
the economy ticked up in the second quarter on the strongest
expansion of the service sector in a year.
The Finance Ministry trimmed its growth outlook for this
year to a range of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent from a previous
forecast of 2.2 percent to 3.2 percent, after data showed
industrial output was flat in the second quarter.
The economy expanded by 0.5 percent in the
April-June period compared with the first quarter, just above
expectations and the 0.4 percent rate in the first quarter, the
national statistics agency said on Thursday.
Growth in services ticked up to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent
in the prior quarter, its fastest pace since the second quarter
of 2014.
But flat industrial output, which includes factory and crude
oil production, reflected uneven exports to the United States
and sinking oil production at ailing state oil giant Pemex
.
Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said disappointing
industrial output in the United States, Mexico's top trading
partner, and declining oil production weighed on Mexico's
economy.
Deutsche Bank economist Alexis Milo, echoing Aportela, said
in a client note that industrial output "remains the main
concern for growth."
The Banco de Mexico is expected to hike interest rates soon
after the U.S. Fed begins to raise borrowing costs, as it seeks
to halt a sharp slide in the peso.
Marco Oviedo, an analyst at Barclays Capital in Mexico City,
said in a note that he now expects Mexico's central bank to wait
until December to hike interest rates, given slow growth.
Heavy spending by candidates and local governments ahead of
elections this July likely boosted consumption during the
quarter, he added.
Consumer confidence slid in July by the most in three months
while Mexican auto output and exports fell in July.
On an annual basis, gross domestic product grew 2.2 percent
in the second quarter from the same period in 2014
below an upwardly revised 2.6 percent expansion in the prior
period. Analysts polled by Reuters saw a 2.1 percent expansion.
Mexico's central bank earlier this month cut its 2015 growth
forecast to between 1.7 percent to 2.5 percent.
In a separate report, Mexico's monthly economic activity
index rose 0.3 percent in June compared with the
prior month, the agency said as services and industrial output
rose.
