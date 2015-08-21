(Adds table, graphic) MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 Mexican retail sales rose 1.1 percent in June from May in their fastest pace since January, the national statistics agency said on Friday in a sign of stronger consumption in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Sales increased 5.4 percent in June from a year earlier. Retail sales picked up during the first half of the year, and consumption may have been boosted in June by spending related to elections around the country, analysts said. The Finance Ministry trimmed its growth outlook for this year to a range of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent on Thursday due to weaker-than-expected exports to the United States and a slump in oil output. Retail June 2015 May 2015 June 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont 1.1 0.2 1.2 h year/year 5.4 4.1 3.8 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)