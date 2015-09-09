(Adds background, graphic)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexico's annual inflation
rate cooled in August to a record low, pointing to little
pressure on consumer prices from a sharp slump in the peso this
year.
Inflation in the 12 months through August rose
2.59 percent in the year through August, the national statistics
agency said on Wednesday, below the 2.74 percent rate seen in
July and the 2.62 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
Unlike other major economies in Latin America such as
Brazil, Chile and Colombia, the pace of consumer price gains has
cooled in Mexico, where weak economic growth has helped contain
price pressures.
Inflation in Mexico has successively hit record lows for
four months in a row and is below the central bank's 3 percent
target.
The central bank is still expected to raise interest rates
when U.S. borrowing costs move higher despite tame inflation and
a sluggish economy, in order to try and prevent a slump in the
peso from deepening further and driving up consumer prices.
For the month of August, consumer prices rose
0.21 percent, just below expectations in the poll.
The core price index, which strips out volatile
food and energy prices, rose 0.20 percent, in line with the
poll.
The 12-month core inflation rate rose 2.30
percent versus 2.31 percent in July and in line with the poll,
showing little pressure from a more than 20 percent drop in the
peso since the middle of last year.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)