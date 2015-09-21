MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's central bank is
expected to hold interest rates steady on Monday to support a
sluggish economy but policymakers will likely keep signaling
they are prepared to raise rates if a slump in the peso hits
inflation.
Nineteen of 21 analysts polled by Reuters on Friday expect
the Banco de Mexico to hold its key rate at a
record low of 3.00 percent.
Last Thursday, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates
unchanged but left open the possibility of a modest policy
tightening later this year.
Most analysts now expect Mexico's central bank will maintain
its stance that it plans to lift borrowing costs when the Fed
does. Two analysts expected a 25 basis point hike after Mexico
said it could even move first in a bid to defend the peso.
Mexican policymakers, in their last meeting in late July,
increased dollar sales to support the peso and said they were
ready to raise rates ahead of the Fed if currency weakness
threatened inflation expectations or financial stability.
The peso has hit successive lows this year on concerns that
higher U.S. rates will sap demand for riskier assets. However,
so far foreign holdings of Mexican peso bonds have held around
record highs while inflation has fallen to an all-time low.
The peso currency has pulled back from a record low of 17.31
per dollar hit last month to trade around 16.60 per dollar in
the wake of the Fed's decision.
That gives Mexican policymakers room to leave Mexican
borrowing costs steady to help the economy gain steam, analysts
said. Last month, the government cut growth estimates for this
year to around 2.4 percent due to falling oil output and patchy
exports to the United States.
The majority of analysts polled now see a 25 basis point
hike by Mexico in December. The central bank is due to issue its
policy statement at 1 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) on Monday.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)