MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's central bank held
borrowing costs steady on Monday, flagging tame inflation, but
signaled it is prepared to raise rates if a slump in the peso
hits consumer prices.
The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at a
record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by 19 of 21 analysts
surveyed by Reuters last week.
Mexico's central bank said it was ready to act when
necessary to ensure its 3 percent inflation target, a warning it
introduced in July to suggest it could even hike before the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
So far, policymakers noted there was no sign the weak peso
was causing widespread pressure on consumer prices, which backs
expectations Mexico will hold rates until the Fed lifts
borrowing costs.
Mexico's Central Bank Gov. Agustin Carstens told local radio
on Monday that a sluggish economy and tame inflation justified
keeping interest rates steady, but policymakers were prepared to
hike if the peso market became "erratic."
Last Thursday, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates
unchanged but left open the possibility of a modest policy
tightening later this year.
The peso has hit successive lows this year on concerns that
higher U.S. rates will sap demand for riskier emerging market
assets. However, foreign holdings of Mexican peso bonds have
held around record highs while inflation has fallen to an
all-time low.
The central bank's statement was largely similar to July's
statement, but specified that policymakers were watching the
"pass through from the exchange rate" rather than the "behavior
of the exchange rate" mentioned in July.
"It's slightly more dovish," said Pedro Tuesta, an economist
at 4cast, saying he expects Banco de Mexico to follow the Fed
with any rate hike.
The central bank said in its statement that slack in the
economy would continue to contain price pressures.
Last month, the government cut growth estimates for this
year to around 2.4 percent due to falling oil output and patchy
exports to the United States.
The peso briefly weakened to a session low after the
statement and yields on Mexican interest rate swaps
fell. Some market players were betting on a hike Monday, traders
said.
