MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican retail sales rose
in July, expanding for a third month in a row and pointing to a
modest recovery in domestic spending in Latin America's second
largest economy.
Sales increased 0.5 percent in July on a
monthly basis after expanding at their fastest pace in 5 months
in June. Compared to a year ago, retail sales grew 5.8 percent
.
Mexican consumer spending has shown modest gains this year
despite a sharp decline in the peso, which pushed consumer
confidence to a 1-year low last month.
Retail July 2015 June 2015 July 2014
sales (pct
change)
month/mont 0.5 1.2 0.7
h
year/year 5.8 5.4 1.2
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)