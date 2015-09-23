(Adds background, table of data) MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican retail sales rose in July, expanding for a third month in a row and pointing to a modest recovery in domestic spending in Latin America's second largest economy. Sales increased 0.5 percent in July on a monthly basis after expanding at their fastest pace in 5 months in June. Compared to a year ago, retail sales grew 5.8 percent . Mexican consumer spending has shown modest gains this year despite a sharp decline in the peso, which pushed consumer confidence to a 1-year low last month. Retail July 2015 June 2015 July 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont 0.5 1.2 0.7 h year/year 5.8 5.4 1.2 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)