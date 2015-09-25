(Recasts with data on factory exports, consumer imports)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Mexico's factory-made exports slumped in August by the most in more than 6-1/2 years after uneven growth in the first half of 2015, data showed on Friday, while consumer imports rose.

Manufactured exports sank 7.2 percent in August compared with July, falling back after two months of gains, the national statistics agency said in a statement. It was the biggest month-on-month drop since December 2008, data showed.

Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods like cars and televisions and about three-quarters are sent to the United States.

The data showed non-oil consumer imports rose in August by 2.1 percent from July. Rising retail sales helped the economy in the second quarter, offseting uneven factory production and a drop in oil production.

Mexico's finance ministry trimmed its 2015 growth forecast last month to around 2.4 percent after weak activity in the first half of the year.

Mexico posted a $2.01 billion trade deficit in August when adjusted for seasonal swings. In unadjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $2.8 billion. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing bhy W Simon)