(Adds graphic, table) MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady in August, the national statistics agency said on Monday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in August, the same as July. The country's jobless rate has fallen back from a high last year but levels are still above those seen before the 2009 recession. Mexico's economy in the second quarter was driven by stronger services and domestic consumption, but a drop in oil output and weak exports pushed the government to dial back its growth outlook for this year to around 2.4 percent. The headline unadjusted rate was 4.68 percent in August, down slightly from the reading in July. Aug 15 July 15 Aug 14 Jobless 4.3 4.3 4.8 rate (s/a) Jobless 4.68 4.72 5.19 rate (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)