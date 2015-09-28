(Adds graphic, table)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's seasonally
adjusted unemployment rate held steady in August, the national
statistics agency said on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in
August, the same as July. The country's jobless rate has fallen
back from a high last year but levels are still above those seen
before the 2009 recession.
Mexico's economy in the second quarter was driven by
stronger services and domestic consumption, but a drop in oil
output and weak exports pushed the government to dial back its
growth outlook for this year to around 2.4 percent.
The headline unadjusted rate was 4.68 percent in August,
down slightly from the reading in July.
Aug 15 July 15 Aug 14
Jobless 4.3 4.3 4.8
rate (s/a)
Jobless 4.68 4.72 5.19
rate
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)