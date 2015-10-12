(Adds data, background)
MEXICO CITY Oct 12 Mexican industrial output
expanded in August for the third month in a row, as a ramp-up in
manufacturing and utilities offset slowdowns in construction and
mining, official data showed on Monday.
Industrial output rose 0.2 percent compared to
July, the national statistics office said on Monday, on par with
analysts' expectations and just below the upwardly revised 0.3
percent expansion in July.
Factory output rose 1.0 percent in August from July, its
strongest showing since April. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of
its exports, mostly factory goods, to the United States.
Utilities also grew by 1.0 percent.
However, the construction sector, which is also a component
of industrial production, fell 0.6 percent month-on-month, its
first slip since May.
Falling oil output and patchy export demand has tamped down
economic growth this year, which should reach around 2.3 percent
according to analysts polled by the central bank.
Data on Monday showed mining slumped by 0.3 percent in
August from July as oil production fell.
Compared with August 2014, industrial output rose 1.0
percent, just below expectations for a 1.1 percent
expansion and on par with an upwardly revised 1.0 percent
expansion in July.
