(Corrects to show numbers in table are seasonally adjusted) MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Mexican retail sales rose in August, marking four consecutive months of increases, pointing to a modest recovery in domestic spending in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Sales increased 1.5 percent in August on a monthly basis. Compared to a year ago, retail sales grew 6.4 percent. Mexican consumer spending has shown modest gains this year despite a sharp decline in the peso, which pushed consumer confidence to a 1-year low in August. Retail sales, August 2015 July 2015 August 2014 seasonally adjusted (pct change) month/month 1.5 0.6 0.2 year/year 6.3 5.0 5.0 (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)