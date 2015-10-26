(Updates with details from report)
MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexico's economy grew in
August at its fastest in four months, with services bouncing
back from a dip, data from the national statistics institute
showed on Monday.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, Mexico's economy expanded by
0.5 percent in August versus July, the strongest
pace since April, the figures showed.
The data showed the services sector expanded by 0.4 percent
compared with July, when it shrank.
Previously released data had already shown that Mexican
industrial output expanded in August for the third month in a
row, as a ramp-up in manufacturing and utilities offset
slowdowns in construction and mining.
Compared with the same month a year earlier, Latin America's
second-biggest economy expanded by 2.6 percent.
That compared with a 2.38 percent rate estimated in a Reuters
poll.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)