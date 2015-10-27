Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
(Recasts with factory exports, consumer imports)
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexico's factory-made exports rose in September, bouncing back from a steep drop, amid uneven growth during 2015, data showed on Tuesday, while consumer imports fell.
Manufactured exports rose 1 percent in September compared with August when adjusted for seasonal swings, rebounding after falling at the steepest pace in more than 6-1/2 years in August.
They were down 0.7 percent in September when compared to the same month last year.
Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods like cars and televisions and nearly 80 percent are sent to the United States.
The data showed non-oil consumer imports dipped in September by 0.6 percent from August. Rising retail sales helped the economy in the second quarter, offsetting uneven factory production and a drop in oil production.
Overall, for all kinds of products, Mexico posted a $1.205 billion trade deficit in September when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $1.42 billion. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 4 Venezuela will likely stay current on its debt and make about $3 billion in payments next week, according to some investors and bondholders, voicing guarded optimism even amid worsening turmoil for the country.
1030/1430: The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data.