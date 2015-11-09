BRIEF-JMP Group says established $200 mln revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas - SEC filing
* JMP Group LLC - on April 5, co established, through affiliate $200 million revolving credit facility with bnp paribas - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexico's annual inflation rate cooled to a fresh record low in October, falling to 2.48 percent compared to 2.52 percent in September, the national statistics agency said on Monday.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp - amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility originally dated as of May 10, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ni01E0) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 6 Billionaire investor J.B. Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotels Corp fortune, formally entered a growing Democratic field for Illinois governor on Thursday, labeling Republican Bruce Rauner a "failure" as the state's chief executive.