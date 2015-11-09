(Recasts with record low, adds background and link to graphic)
MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexico's annual inflation
rate hit a fresh record low in October, rising at a slower pace
than expected and pointing to little widespread pressure on
consumer prices despite a sharp slump in the peso.
Inflation in the 12 months through October
cooled to 2.48 percent, the national statistics agency said on
Monday, below the 2.52 percent rate in September and the 2.50
percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
Mexico has been posting record lows in its annual inflation
rate since May.
Tame inflation and weak growth give policymakers room to
leave interest rates steady, but Mexico is still expected to
hike rates when U.S. borrowing costs move higher in a bid to
prevent even deeper losses in the peso.
In October, consumer prices rose 0.51 percent
from September, below the poll's expectations for an advance of
0.53 percent.
The core price index, which strips out volatile
food and energy prices, rose 0.25 percent compared to forecasts
for a 0.27 percent rise.
The 12-month core inflation rate rose 2.47
percent in October, just below estimates, jumping for the second
month in a row in a sign of some impact on goods prices from the
weak peso.
The central bank last week said that inflation would soon
begin rising back toward 3 percent and above that level next
year, partly due to pressure from the peso's losses.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Paul Simao)