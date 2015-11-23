(Adds comparisons)
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 Mexican retail sales slipped
in September, the national statistics agency said on Monday,
pointing to flagging consumer-driven growth in Latin America's
No. 2 economy.
Sales fell 1.1 percent in September on a
monthly basis. Compared with a year ago, retail sales grew 4.9
percent.
Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy this
year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the
third quarter, despite a slump in oil output.
Retail September August 2015 September 2014
sales (pct 2015
change)
month/mont -1.1 1.5 -0.1
h
year/year 4.9 6.4 4.5
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)