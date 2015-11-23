(Adds comparisons) MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 Mexican retail sales slipped in September, the national statistics agency said on Monday, pointing to flagging consumer-driven growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Sales fell 1.1 percent in September on a monthly basis. Compared with a year ago, retail sales grew 4.9 percent. Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy this year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter, despite a slump in oil output. Retail September August 2015 September 2014 sales (pct 2015 change) month/mont -1.1 1.5 -0.1 h year/year 4.9 6.4 4.5 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)