MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Mexican industrial output
shrank in October for the first time in five months, as mining
slumped and factory output barely expanded, pointing to
headwinds for Latin America's second-largest economy in the
fourth quarter.
Industrial output slid 0.1 percent compared to
September, the national statistics office said on Friday, well
below analysts' expectations for a 0.25 percent rise and
September's 0.4 percent expansion.
The data showed mining fell by 0.6 percent in October from
September, its biggest slide since April, as mining services
fell and oil production was flat.
Mexico has been hit by a decade-long slump in oil production
and a plunge in prices, despite a landmark opening of the sector
to private investment.
Factory output rose just 0.1 percent in October from
September. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports, mostly
factory goods, to the United States.
The construction sector showed no growth, but utilities
expanded by 0.6 percent month-on-month.
Compared with October 2014, industrial output rose 0.5
percent, below expectations for a 1.1 percent
expansion and the 1.7 percent expansion in September.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bernadette Baum)