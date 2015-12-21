(Adds annual growth)
MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 Mexican retail sales
rose 0.3 percent in October after having slipped
the previous month, the national statistics agency said on
Monday, pointing to improving consumer-driven growth in Latin
America's no. 2 economy.
Sales increased 4.8 percent in October from a
year earlier.
Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy this
year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the
third quarter, despite a slump in oil output.
Retail Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014
sales (pct
change)
month/mont +0.3 -1.2 +0.3
h
year/year +4.8 +4.9 5.6
