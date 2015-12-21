(Adds annual growth) MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 Mexican retail sales rose 0.3 percent in October after having slipped the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Monday, pointing to improving consumer-driven growth in Latin America's no. 2 economy. Sales increased 4.8 percent in October from a year earlier. Steady consumer growth helped underpin the economy this year, which expanded at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter, despite a slump in oil output. Retail Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014 sales (pct change) month/mont +0.3 -1.2 +0.3 h year/year +4.8 +4.9 5.6 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)