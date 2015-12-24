(Adds unemployment rate and historical comparison)
MEXICO CITY, Dec 24 Mexico's factory-made
exports slumped in November by the most in three months but the
jobless rate fell to a seven year low, painting a mixed picture
for growth in Latin America's second largest economy.
Manufactured exports were down 3.5 percent in November
compared with October in seasonally adjusted terms, its biggest
drop since August, the national statistics agency said on
Thursday.
Auto exports fell 1.9 percent while other factory exports
slumped by 4.3 percent, the data showed.
Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods like cars and
televisions and nearly 80 percent are sent to the United States.
The data showed non-oil consumer imports also slid by 1.4
percent November from October, its biggest dip since July, in a
sign of flagging domestic demand.
Rising retail sales helped growth in the third quarter, when
Mexico's economy grew at its fastest pace in two years. But
Mexico's peso has lost more than 16 percent against the dollar
this year, making U.S. imports more expensive for Mexican
consumers.
Industrial output rebounded in the quarter following a slump
in oil output and weak exports in the first half of the year.
Mexico posted a $1378 million trade deficit in November when
adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-seasonally
adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $1569 million
.
A separate report showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate eased in November to its lowest since October,
2008. In unadjusted terms the unemployment rate
fell to 3.96 percent.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)