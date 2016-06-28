(Adds table, link to graphic) MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexico's jobless rate ticked higher in May adding to concerns that consumer demand, which has offset weak industry in Latin America's No. 2 economy, could flag. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in May, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. The rate had dipped in April and it was still below a 4.2 percent rate seen in February and March. May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 Jobless 4.0 3.9 4.4 rate (s/a) Jobless 4.03 3.80 4.45 rate s/a = seasonally adjusted (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)