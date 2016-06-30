MEXICO CITY, June 30 Mexico's central bank is
expected to raise its key lending rate on Thursday in a bid to
support the peso, which has been battered by global markets,
amid heightened concerns that currency weakness could hit
inflation.
According to the median expectation of 21 analysts surveyed
by Reuters, the Banco de Mexico is expected to raise its
benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.00
percent.
In the past two sessions, the peso regained much of the
ground lost after Britain's shock vote to leave the European
Union last week and as yields on Mexican interest rate swaps
fell as investors cut bets on an aggressive
half-percentage point hike by Mexico to prop up the currency.
Economists think policymakers could lift interest rates to
prevent peso losses from hurting the outlook for inflation, even
though the annual pace of consumer price gains is running below
the central bank's 3 percent target and the economy is sluggish.
"If they don't raise the rate, we could see the peso
weaken," said Salvador Orozco, an analyst at Santander, one of
the banks expecting a quarter-point hike. "If they do raise by
25 basis points, the peso could stabilize."
Policymakers fear that peso losses could drive foreign
holders of local currency debt to dump bonds, which could lead
to a stampede for the exits that would hammer the peso and raise
the risk of an impact on inflation.
Mexico's peso slumped more than 7 percent in May, its worst
monthly loss in four years, and last week's Brexit vote drove
the currency to a record low of 19.5225 per dollar in a bid for
safety.
A similar tumble in the peso in February led policymakers to
hike interest rates by 50 basis points and to directly intervene
in the foreign exchange market for the first time since 2009.
But the peso has rallied back more than 5 percent from the
record low hit on Friday and closed on Wednesday at 18.48 per
dollar, well below the 19 per dollar level that appears to make
policymakers nervous.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters thought Mexico could stand
pat, while 13 expected a hike, with eight seeing a 25 basis
point hike and five expecting a 50 basis point increase.
The swap market suggests investors are divided on whether
the central bank will hike or hold, with a slightly higher
probability for a 25 basis point rise.
The central bank is due to announce its decision at 1300
local time (1800 GMT) on Thursday.
