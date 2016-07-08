(Adds table)
MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexico's consumer confidence
picked up in June compared to last month, data showed on Friday.
In seasonally adjusted terms, consumer confidence
rose 0.5 percent to 91.0, the country's national
statistics agency INEGI said.
Mexico's economy, which has been hit by low oil prices and
wobbly demand from the U.S. for its exports, has been helped by
robust domestic spending.
Mexico consumer confidence June 2016 May 2016 June 2015
Index, seasonally adjusted 91.0 90.6 92.6
Pct change vs prior month 0.5 0.9 1.1
Index, unadjusted 93.5 90.9 94.7
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)