(Adds table, details on sales) MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican retail sales advanced for the fourth time in five months in May as consumer spending continued to support growth in Latin America's second biggest economy, data from the national statistics office showed on Monday. Adjusted for seasonal swings, retail sales rose by 1.2 percent from April, the figures showed. Compared to the same month a year earlier, sales increased by 8.6 percent. In the first five months of the year, sales were up by eight percent from 2015, and are currently on course to post the biggest increase since Mexico emerged from the financial crisis. Retail sales (pct change) May 2016 April 2016 May 2015 month/month 1.2 -0.7 -0.1 year/year 8.6 10.6 4.1 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Nick Zieminski)