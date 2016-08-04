(Adds context, table)
MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 Mexican consumer confidence
fell in July compared to June, dipping to its lowest level in
more than two years, data from the national statistics office
showed on Thursday.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell to 89.0 from
90.6 in June. The July reading was the lowest level since
February 2014, the statistics office's figures showed.
Mexico consumer confidence July 2016 June 2016 July 2015
Index level, seasonally 89.0 90.6 91.7
adjusted
Pct change, s/a -1.8 0.4 -0.7
Index, unadjusted 88.9 93.5 92.2
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)